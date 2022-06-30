Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 42,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,438,493 shares.The stock last traded at $13.70 and had previously closed at $14.65.

DAN has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.30.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. Dana’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Dana by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dana by 6.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Dana by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Dana by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Incorporated

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

