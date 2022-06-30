Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.98

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 44336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

A number of research firms have commented on DNKEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

