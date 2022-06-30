Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Decreased by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

