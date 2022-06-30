DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. DaVita makes up 1.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in DaVita were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,522,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in DaVita by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in DaVita by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DVA. Bank of America decreased their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

