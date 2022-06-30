Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.04

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and traded as low as $4.27. Decisionpoint Systems shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 25,164 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $28.88 million, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $19.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Decisionpoint Systems news, Director Michael N. Taglich sold 37,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $375,198.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael N. Taglich sold 7,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $58,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,098.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator in the United States. It sells, installs, deploys, and repairs mobile computing and wireless systems, such as mobile computers and application software; and related data capture equipment, including bar code scanners and radio frequency identification readers for the retail, warehousing and distribution, healthcare, wholesale distribution, and field sales and service industries.

