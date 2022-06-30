Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €193.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €193.00 ($205.32) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($202.13) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($204.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($204.26) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($195.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €159.65 ($169.84) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €159.65 and its 200 day moving average price is €156.11. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 1 year high of €169.55 ($180.37). The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

