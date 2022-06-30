Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €23.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) received a €23.50 ($25.00) price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.66) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($23.94) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.17) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, June 6th.
Shares of FRA DTE opened at €19.03 ($20.25) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.12. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.29).
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
