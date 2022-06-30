Dev Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $215,238.51 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $215,238.51 and approximately $232.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

