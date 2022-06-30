Dfyn Network (DFYN) Price Hits $0.0202

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Dfyn Network has a market cap of $2.51 million and $380,120.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dfyn Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 411.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,966.76 or 0.10029548 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00187736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00079200 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015723 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 124,590,764 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Buying and Selling Dfyn Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dfyn Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dfyn Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dfyn Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dfyn Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.