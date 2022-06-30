Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.82

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.82 and traded as high as $24.50. Digi International shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 136,775 shares traded.
DGII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.76 million, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.
In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
