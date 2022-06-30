Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.82

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.82 and traded as high as $24.50. Digi International shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 136,775 shares traded.

DGII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Digi International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.76 million, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,745.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $273,334.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

