Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 30th. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $152,153.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00193401 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.05 or 0.01713607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00078505 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016031 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,187,984 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

