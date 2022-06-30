Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$187.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $357.05 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPS. B. Riley began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.13. 41,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,735. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

