Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Lifted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.69.

NYSE DFS traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.01. 15,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,875. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $88.02 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

