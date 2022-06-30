Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock Position Decreased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 32.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 13.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 534,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $95.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.73. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.