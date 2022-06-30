dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Short Interest Update

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMYS. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the fourth quarter worth $5,309,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,964,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the first quarter valued at $970,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. VI alerts:

NYSE:DMYS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 69,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,282. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.