DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a growth of 606.7% from the May 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE DNP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 514,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,688 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

