DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, a growth of 606.7% from the May 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 652,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSE DNP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. DNP Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%.
About DNP Select Income Fund (Get Rating)
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
