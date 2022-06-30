Dollarama (DLMAF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Dollarama (OTCMKTS: DLMAF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/13/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$79.00 to C$82.00.

6/9/2022 – Dollarama was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$70.00 to C$72.00.

6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00.

6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.50 to C$82.00.

6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$77.00 to C$80.00.

6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$81.00.

6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$81.00.

6/9/2022 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$82.00.

6/1/2022 – Dollarama is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. Dollarama Inc. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $61.17.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

