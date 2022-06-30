Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.67-$2.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.27 billion-$3.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,226. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 12th.

In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $7,130,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 38,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

