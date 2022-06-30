DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DASH. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.19.

NYSE DASH opened at $67.42 on Monday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average of $100.19.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,337 shares in the company, valued at $14,373,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $381,614.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,276.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,733 shares of company stock worth $16,675,159 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

