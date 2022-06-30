Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Price Down 6%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.41 and last traded at $23.51. 1,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 116,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 76.70% and a return on equity of 68.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

