Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.40

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.61. Drive Shack shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 601,581 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter.

In other Drive Shack news, Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 302,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $504,797.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,502,368 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,954.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Hana Khouri purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,268.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,508,703 shares of company stock worth $2,052,358. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DS. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 133,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.