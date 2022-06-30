Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Bought by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,065 shares during the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies comprises approximately 2.9% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management owned approximately 0.78% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $22,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCT traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,117. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

