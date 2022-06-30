Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.8-74.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.46 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

