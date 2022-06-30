Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.8-74.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.46 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.10 EPS.
NASDAQ DCT opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $50.90.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
