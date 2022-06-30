Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,363.00 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $774,599.22 and approximately $6,363.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00193401 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.73 or 0.01539253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00078505 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016031 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

