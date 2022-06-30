Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $369.00 million-$373.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $367.74 million.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.71.

Shares of NAPA traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.09. 17,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,617. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.16. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $229,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,117 shares of company stock worth $1,533,180 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $964,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 247.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

