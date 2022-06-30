Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Trading 4.3% Higher

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.31 and last traded at $43.31. 832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $519.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $163.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $288,437.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

