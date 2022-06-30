DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Update

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNR traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. DynaResource has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.45.
About DynaResource
