DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Update

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNR traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. DynaResource has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.45.

Get DynaResource alerts:

About DynaResource (Get Rating)

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.