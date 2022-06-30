Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

DEA stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $415,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 141,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 270.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

