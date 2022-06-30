Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.
DEA stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $415,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 141,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 33.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 23,390 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 270.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
