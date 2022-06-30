Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the May 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 122,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 79,805 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 3,442.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 83,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 81,039 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter.

EVM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.27. 2,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,128. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0356 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

