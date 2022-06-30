Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Up 371.4% in June

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 371.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ENX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,444. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.95.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
