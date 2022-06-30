Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Up 371.4% in June

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 371.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ENX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,444. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 54.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.