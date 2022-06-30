Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 403.5% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,914,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $666,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 31,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000.

NYSE:ETG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.11. 228,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

