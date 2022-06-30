Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Short Interest Down 79.6% in June

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 79.6% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ESALY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 8,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. Eisai has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $98.27.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

