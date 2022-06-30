Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.36–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.16 EPS.

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $69.64. The company had a trading volume of 24,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,068. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.15.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 39.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

