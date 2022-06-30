Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $218.60

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $218.60, but opened at $225.00. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $228.50, with a volume of 1,562 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.77.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $885,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 53,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 721.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

