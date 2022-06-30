Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the May 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 114.0 days.
OTCMKTS:EPWDF remained flat at $$15.94 during trading hours on Thursday. Electric Power Development has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $16.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.
About Electric Power Development (Get Rating)
