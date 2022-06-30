Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIG) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECIG – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Electronic Cigarettes International Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 2,129,500 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIG)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electronic Cigarettes International Group (ECIG)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Cigarettes International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Cigarettes International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.