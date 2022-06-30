Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 275.6% from the May 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of EKTAY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 54,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,820. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $15.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elekta AB (publ) from SEK 79 to SEK 69 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

