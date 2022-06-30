Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,787 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST traded up $5.57 on Thursday, hitting $475.41. 98,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.88 and a 200-day moving average of $520.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $393.88 and a 12-month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

