Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 144,188 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 144,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 2.4% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.15. 265,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,076. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

