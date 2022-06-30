Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,985 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,985 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Netflix by 50.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 31.8% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Netflix from $409.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $175.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,990,677. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.47. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

