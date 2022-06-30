Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.43 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,972 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $384.24. 9,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.80. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

