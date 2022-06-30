Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $943,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,675,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after acquiring an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 689,360 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $2,456,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $904,324,000 after acquiring an additional 621,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded down $4.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.90. The stock had a trading volume of 48,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,378. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.59. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $77.14 and a one year high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total value of $281,981.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,149 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,031.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

