Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.52 Million Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $168.32. The company had a trading volume of 275,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,011,104. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

