Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

BIV stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $77.63. 7,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,686. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $91.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $82.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

