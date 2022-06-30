Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. Bank of America cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.97. 25,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,794. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

