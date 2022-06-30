Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.77. 274,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,905,137. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.77 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.47. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

