Emblem (CVE:EMC) Shares Up 1.6%

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 597,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The stock has a market cap of $245.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.89.
Emblem Company Profile (CVE:EMC)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emblem (EMC)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Emblem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emblem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.