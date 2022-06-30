Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Holdings Boosted by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,163 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises about 5.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned about 3.43% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $24,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 789,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,866,000 after buying an additional 64,784 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 657,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 115,692 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 351,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 91,811 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 187.9% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 143,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 93,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 123,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $32.73 on Thursday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91.

