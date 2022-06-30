Enbridge Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,216 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 put options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.20. 38,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,629,601. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.