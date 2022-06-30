Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 277 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after buying an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,272,000 after buying an additional 158,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,771,000 after buying an additional 153,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $228.35 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

